14-day closure of US 50 at Echo Summit possible in September

The California Department of Transportation is considering a complete closure of U.S. 50 at Echo Summit in late September — months earlier than the department was previously planning for.

The closure is necessary as part of the $14.1 million bridge replacement project, according to Caltrans. The existing bridge was built in 1939. The new bridge will meet current seismic and safety standards.

Caltrans has scheduled two meetings to update the public on the project and possible closure. The first will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Placerville. The second meeting will take place the following evening in Meyers.

The closure could last for up to 14 days starting in late September. Earlier this year prior to the start of construction on Echo Summit in May, Caltrans officials stated they were likely looking at a complete closure in 2020.

The closure is needed to install new girders and demolish the existing structure, according to Caltrans.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Local residents and businesses will be issued passes to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour during the closure. More information on the detours will be provided at the meetings.

The bridge replacement project, which was originally expected to last two construction seasons, is now slated to be completed later this fall or next spring. Weather could impact that timeline.

The project includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act that was signed into law on April 28, 2017.