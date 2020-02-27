14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas to perform on North Shore

Jerry Douglas will have a solo concert at Crystal Bay Club on Wednesday.

American guitarist Jerry Douglas is set to perform at 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino.

Douglas is a dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner.

He also received three of Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year Awards along with being the 10-time recipient of International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year Award among several other recognitions.

Douglas has been part of several bands and groups including The Jerry Douglas Band, The Earls of Leicester, Transatlantic Sessions and Alison Krauss & The Union Station.

His styles range from soft violin music to hard core bluegrass.

Douglas makes his influence known on genres like Americana, country and bluegrass.

Local Lake Tahoe musicians, Jenni and Jesse Dunn, will also be performing with Douglas.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

This show is for ages 21 and older.

For more information about Jerry Douglas visit http://www.jerrydouglas.com.