14th annual Truckee Brew Fest returns Saturday

Truckee Brew Fest is organized by the nonprofit Truckee Optimist Club.

What’s better than sampling local and regional beers on a Sierra Saturday? Doing it all for a good cause.

Yes, you can drink beer and raise money for Truckee Optimist Club at the same time Saturday when the 14th annual Truckee Brew Fest returns to Truckee River Regional Park.

This year’s festival will feature more than 40 brews, with plenty of local and regional participation from breweries such as FiftyFifty Brewing Company, Alibi Ale Works, Sierra Nevada, Auburn Ale House, Knee Deep Brewing and more. The festival also will have kombuchas, hard seltzers and more for non-beer-drinkers.

Aside from the beverages to try, the festival features great live music with performances by Lost Whiskey Engine and Coburn Station, as well as food to purchase, a silent auction and more.

The event is a fundraiser for Truckee Optimist Club, a nonprofit that raises funds to support local youth programs. In the nearly 50 years since it was first chartered, the nonprofit has raised over and distributed more than $1 million toward its charitable goal.

Admission is $35 if purchased before the event. Advanced tickets can be purchased at FiftyFifty Brewing, Dickson Realty, Tuff Beanz, Auto Glass Express Truckee, Mellow Fellow Truckee, Zanders Spirits, Alibi Ale Works and from Truckee Optimist Club members.

Admission increases to $40 at the gate on Saturday. One ticket gets you a commemorative tasting glass and all inclusive tastings from 1-5 p.m.

Entry is free for designated drivers.

The event is only for those 21 years of age or older, and dogs are not allowed.

Information on the event and the Truckee Optimist Club can be found at truckeeoptimist.publishpath.com/.