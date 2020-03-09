15 Western Nevadans returning from Grand Princess cruise ship

Fifteen Douglas, Lyon and Carson City residents will return from the Grand Princess cruise ship starting Tuesday.

There are 49 Nevada residents on the ship that’s circling off the Pacific Coast after a Californian on board a previous voyage tested positive for coronavirus.

Douglas County health officials said the residents will be monitored for two weeks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

None of the residents are showing any signs of the disease and will remain in their homes on quarantine.

Carson City Health & Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s health department, said the residents don’t pose a risk to the public.

The immediate risk to the general public is currently low, officials said.

At this time, the general use of facemasks is not recommended. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that facemasks should only be worn by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others. Health officials will update the public if this changes.

Douglas County officials reminded the public that symptoms are very similar to the flu.

It is flu season and the best way to minimize your risk of getting a respiratory illness, such as the flu, is to follow everyday preventive actions such as:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. ν Remember to clean your cell phones.

• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Use a tissue when opening doors or when using a shopping cart, gas pump, escalator or other common objects used by multiple people.

A web page has been created to keep the public informed. The website also includes a fact sheet and information which can be easily printed and distributed.

Visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ for current information and further updates.