15th annual Keep Sierra Clean Day on Sunday

A view from the summit at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Provided / Sierra-at-Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Help clean the mountain this weekend where you love to ski and ride.

The 15th annual Keep Sierra Clean Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

With perfect 70 degree weather on tap, it’s a good time to take Grandview Express to the top of the mountain and imagine your lines coming down this winter, all while picking up trash.

The event is free and lunch will also be provided to participants. There will also be a winter gear sale.

Participants must pre-register for the cleanup (there will be no day-of registration this year) and wear face coverings while cleaning.

Social distancing is highly encouraged while in lines and hiking. Trash bags, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided in multiple locations.

for more information, or to register, visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com.