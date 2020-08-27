16th annual Skate the Lake returns, virtually

If you tune in.. What: 6th Annual Virtual Skate The Lake When: Saturday, Aug. 29 Where: http://www.b4bc.org. Price: Minimum of $25

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) welcomes back the 16th annual Virtual Skate The Lake event scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Skate The Lake event is usually a 28-mile skate, bike, roll in North Lake Tahoe.

However due to the pandemic, organizers moved the event online. Fundraise and elevate awareness for breast cancer prevention as you explore the outdoors on open trails.

Skate, bike or roll this Saturday to honor Skate the Lake whether that is 28 miles, 7 miles or even just a few laps around your neighborhood.

Virtual participation will be highlighted on @B4BC’s Instagram story and through shared tags #push4b4bc and #skatethelake. Go to B4BC website to create a fundraising page. Swag bags and additional enticements will be rewarded. B4BC is trying to reach a goal of $30,000 to support education, prevention and survivorship programs.

For more information or to register, visit b4bc.org.