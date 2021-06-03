16th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge lasts through June

The bike challenge friendly competition lasts through June.

Getty Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The month-long 16th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge is a basin-wide celebration of biking and a friendly competition to see who can record the most rides.

The bike challenge, hosted by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, began on June 1 and will last through the end of the month.

Bike Month was kicked off on June 1 with a bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe in conjunction with the League to Save Lake Tahoe and Clean Tahoe.

“Nationwide, we saw a major spike in the demand for bicycles in 2020 and an increase in the number of community members and visitors riding bikes in Tahoe,” said Kira Smith, associate transportation planner for TRPA. “We hope this event encourages bicycling as a means of recreation AND transportation and that people continue to ride all year long.”

Those interested can register for the Tahoe Bike Challenge online at lovetoride.net/tahoe and join a team or form their own and start recording rides today. Individual riders and teams will compete for bragging rights and be eligible to win prizes from local Tahoe businesses.

“We’re excited to celebrate 16 years of Tahoe Bike Challenges,” said Gavin Feiger, board president of the LTBC. “Tahoe has such a strong bike community, and this year more than ever we’re celebrating how lucky we are to be able to ride bikes in this beautiful place.”

Bicycling is a great way for people of all ages to get around Tahoe and stay connected to the environment and community. In place of in-person bike to school events this year, there is a “ride with kids” option for logging rides and special prizes for winners in that category.

The Tahoe Bike Challenge is also a chance to celebrate mountain biking, which is a popular sport around the region and a great way to get around while connecting with nature. To celebrate Tahoe’s expansive trail system, the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association and Tahoe Rim Trail Association will host a special webinar on June 11 to discuss upcoming trail projects and answer questions. Register for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yVbUa3dVR8C_vxNXKstFyA .

Check out this short video to help you get your bike ready to roll: tahoebike.org/BikeChallenge .

If you are unable to get on your bike, remember to share the road when driving around the region. Be aware of an increased number of families riding on the road and make sure to give enough space for bikers.

For more information, visit http://www.lovetoride.net/Tahoe .

Source: TRPA, LTBC