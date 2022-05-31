17th annual Tahoe Bike Month begins June 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 17th annual Tahoe Bike Month begins Wednesday, June 1, with a full month of bicycling events throughout the basin.

Hosted by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Bike Month is a basin-wide celebration of biking and a friendly competition to see which individuals and teams can record the most rides. There will also be weekly prizes given out via drawings, so everyone who records a ride has a chance to win.

“We’re excited to celebrate 17 years of the Tahoe Bike Month,” said Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition Board President Gavin Feiger. “Tahoe has such a strong bike community, and Bike Month is a great opportunity to recognize that it gets safer and easier every year to ride bikes in this beautiful place.”

Bike Month kicks off with the annual bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a happy hour. Participants will receive bike swag such as bike lights and bells when they ride their bikes to the event. Sign up and choose your cleanup location at: clean-tahoe.org/bike-path-cleanup.

Also starting June 1, students who walk or ride their bikes to school this week will receive bike month prizes. Volunteers will be rewarding students at Tahoe Valley, Bijou, Sierra House elementary schools and South Tahoe Middle School from June 1-3, at Lake Tahoe School on June 3, and at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Magnet School on June 15.

In preparation for Bike and Walk to School Week, TRPA staff taught nearly 200 fourth grade students how to bike and walk safely. The interactive safe routes to school lessons reviewed the rules of the road and how to properly fit a bike and helmet. These students are now well equipped to safely ride to school in June and beyond!

To participate in the friendly competition, community members can register at http://www.tahoebikemonth.org and connect their account with Strava for free.

Participants can join as an individual or create a team and start recording rides. Each ride during the month of June is an entry to win local prizes. In addition to tracking your rides on the website, there are several fun bike events happening all month long around the basin. Remember to share the road when driving and biking around the region. Be aware of an increased number of families riding on the road and make sure to give enough space for bikers.

“We truly believe that bicycling is a great way for people of all ages to get around Tahoe and stay connected to the environment and community,” said Kira Smith, senior transportation planner for TRPA. “We hope you will join us.”

For more information, visit http://www.tahoebikemonth.org .

Source: Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition