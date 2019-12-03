17th Tahoe Adventure Film Festival to be wilder than ever, host says

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival host Todd Offenbacher recently guided a ski tour in Antarctica.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 17th Annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival will be wilder than ever, according to festival host and South Lake Tahoe local resident Todd Offenbacher.

The festival is from from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa. There will be an after party starting at 10 p.m. at AleWorX Stateline.

“It’s a totally different and unique film festival in that we don’t even judge the films,” Offenbacher said. “It’s really a celebration our mountain lifestyle up here.”

The film festival features a collection of short films about outdoor adventures and sports such as skiing, climbing and biking, as well as athlete profiles.

Along with the films, there are other forms of entertainment.

“There is go-go dancers and drag queens and just all kinds of crazy things to animate the room before the event starts,” Offenbacher said.

There will also be a featured photographer, Ming Poon, whose art will be displayed in the entryway. Poon is an action, adventure photographer who grew up in Tahoe.

The annual Golden Camalot award will be given to a “hero in the local community.” Past winners include Jeremy Jones, Fred Beckey, Alex Honnold and South Lake Tahoe’s Jamie Anderson.

Offenbacher is the living embodiment of the event. He’s traveled the world rock climbing and skiing.

Recently, he completed his eighth trip to Antarctica where he guided a ski tour on an icebreaker across the Drake Canel.

“The thing that’s so cool about this lifestyle I try to bring and celebrate at the film festival is it’s the lifestyle I’ve been living for 35 years,” Offenbacher said. “We’re just so fortunate to live in America, to live in Lake Tahoe and can make part of what we do is going out sliding on snow or climbing up a rock. I mean we’re really truly having a blast and we’ve been living a dream. I’m just grateful for every second of it and this is kind of my way to celebrate it with the community.”

The tickets cost $28 and all proceeds go to Sierra Avalanche Center.

To purchase tickets, call 888-829-7630 or visit Ticketmaster.com or MontBleuResort.com.

To find out more about the festival, visit http://www.laketahoefilmfestival.com.