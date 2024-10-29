$188 Million Shakespeare Ranch on Lake Tahoe for Sale

GLENBROOK, Nev. – The iconic Shakespeare Ranch on the edge of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is for sale for $188 million. This preeminent offering in the tax-friendly Silver State provides buyers with an opportunity to purchase the entire Ranch or a variety of several lakefront residences and homesites with prices starting at $9,950,000.

This historic 130-acre Ranch dates to the late 1800s and sits on the eastern shoreline of Lake Tahoe with 425 feet of frontage and nearly 45,000 square feet of improvements. All combined, the Ranch includes 17 residences, cabins and Ranch amenities, a coveted 465-foot private pier hosting two boat lifts, 14 private buoys and a rare and advantageous boat house in Tahoe City, California.

“In a world where opportunities like this are few and far between, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own one of the most coveted properties in America within Lake Tahoe’s only gated golf and beach community of Glenbrook, Nevada,” said Mike Dunn, Broker and Co-Listing Agent with Chase International.

The lakefront property includes 130 acres, 465′ pier, buoy field, 17 residences and cabins, rodeo and equestrian grounds and historic entertainment barn. Provided

Within the homesites and properties on the Ranch is a brand-new Marc Appleton-designed 9,000 square foot residence with a waterside cabana (currently under construction), a 4,980 sq ft lakefront home and waterside cabana, two additional lakefront properties with existing structures and room to build appreciable estates, and a pristine meadow site with conceptual plans from renowned architects, Backen & Backen.

“They don’t make barns like this in Texas,” former President George Bush said when he visited the Ranch one summer.

Built in 1873, the Barn and surrounding ranchland is home to the “Glenbrook Rodeo,” a historic tradition revived by owners in 2000. The event has featured a rodeo competition, dinner prepared by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse and past headlining acts such as Lionel Richie, Robin Williams and Jay Leno.

Adding to the Ranch’s amenities are horse stables with paddocks, animal enclosures, and rodeo grounds with pens and bleachers.

In addition, there is a grand pool house with an indoor pool and steam spa, fireside dining, an outdoor hot tub, a fully equipped gym, an art loft, an executive office suite and a staging kitchen for catering.

“The residents of Glenbrook appreciate the seclusion and close-knit community,” said Claudia Thompson, Co-Listing Agent with Chase International. “They value the luxury of its long, sandy, private beaches, meticulously maintained grounds and elegant homes. Adding to its appeal are expansive views of the Lake, the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the iconic Shakespeare Rock monolith, which is the backdrop for this awe-inspiring hamlet. Currently, no other land holding on the shores of Lake Tahoe can be created in the image of the historic Shakespeare Ranch.”

The community is home to full-time and seasonal residents who appreciate the Ranch’s close proximity to the Reno / Tahoe International Gateway and a few hours’ drive from San Francisco, the Silicon Valley and California’s wine country.

Shakespeare Ranch is listed by Chase International Realtors Mike Dunn, Claudia Thomspon, Shari Chase and Susan Lowe. The sale can include all or portions of Shakespeare Ranch. Pricing and particulars are available online at shakespeareRanchproperties.com .

For more information, call Mike Dunn at (775)901-6633. Nevada Broker-Salesperson #0144453.