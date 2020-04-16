18th Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns, virtually

This Earth Day tune in for Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is next week and with all the coronavirus concerns the Sierra Nevada Alliance is taking the celebration indoors.

The alliance will host the 18th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival that will be streamed online starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday through 11:55 p.m. May 1.

In previous years, South Yuba River Citizens Leauge’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival illuminated the historic downtowns of Nevada City and Grass Valley with filmmakers, activists, social influencers, and prominent adventurers.

This year the allliance has adapted to honor shelter-in-place initiatives while also making sure people can enjoy these thought-provoking and compelling films with skillful cinematography from their homes.

Chosen films use storytelling to showcase among other things nature, wildlife, environmental justice, appreciation for the planet while inspiring generations to get involved through advocacy.

“It’s an important time to give reverence for the earth,” said Sierra Nevada Alliance Executive Director Jenny Hatch.

“This is a great opportunity to reach a broader audience while keeping it affordable,” she said. “We’ve already sold over 100 tickets.”

The film festival will have three sessions.

Film Session One starts April 22-26. The films in Session One include Daniel A Cyclist, Life of Pie, Where the Wild Things Keep Playing, Mi Mama, In the Land of My Ancestors, and Brotherhood of Skiing.

The films in Session Two will play April 27 until May 1 and include Wave Hands like Clouds, Plastic Warriors, Sanctuary, and Feel of Vision.

The third session is Children’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour which includes an accompanying activity that supports homeschooling. There will be a hands-on, educational activity. The Children’s program includes Land Without Evil, Raccoon and the Light, A Bird in the Hand, Daniel, Wave Hands like Clouds, DreamRide 111, Where the Wild Things Keep Playing, Rocky Intertidal Zones, Every Nine Minutes, Kids Speak on Plastic Pollution and Bring Your Own. The chilren’s session plays April 22-26.

All sessions are each 45-50 minutes long.

The films are meant to inspire advocacy through award-winning environmental and adventure films that include local activism.

“This will change the way we do it in the future,” said Hatch.

Watch films for the duration of each session with the link access.

A link will be sent after registration and participants will have five days to watch the film session before the link expires.

To buy your film tickets visit http://www.sierranevadaalliance.secure.force.com/default/CnP_PaaS_EVT__ExternalRegistrationPage?event_id=a2Lf4000008g9PtEAI&.

Each film session is $5. The virtual film festival is a fundraiser for Sierra Nevada Alliance.

Additional donations are encouraged and appreciated.

To donate visit http://www.sierranevadaalliance.org/donate/.

The Alliance Earth Day Celebration will be tentatively postponed until Tuesday, June 16.

While at home check out more virtual resources on Sierra Nevada Alliance’s website like the recorded webinar, Wolves of California.

For the month of April, Sierra Nevada Alliance is also holding a membership drive. Memberships start at $50 and new members are entered into a drawing to win a rafting trip with Raft California.