19 Tahoe area nonprofits receive $85,000 from ACC

STATELINE, Nev. — Local nonprofits were presented with $85,000 in donations from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and American Century Championship resulting from the 2021 celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

Recipients from 19 charitable organizations were presented with the donations at the LTVA board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“To be able to assist, particularly groups impacted by the Caldor Fire, was especially gratifying for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority,” said Carol Chaplin, present and CEO of the LTVA. “Our partnership with American Century Investments and NBC Sports continues to lend itself to the betterment of the area.”

The challenges to the community presented by impacts of the Caldor Fire lent additional urgency to the distributions.

Grants were distributed to Bread and Broth 4 Kids, CASA El Dorado, Clean Tahoe Program, Clean up the Cayes, Friends of Ski Run, Heavenly Ski Patrol Fund, Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe, Live Violence Free, South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, Suicide Prevention Network, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Tahoe Magic, Tahoe Prosperity Center, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Whittell Boosters Club, Zephyr Cove Parents Club and the Community Disaster Resource Center.





To be considered, local organizations were required to meet certified nonprofit guidelines, provide an outline of their mission, and describe how the donation would be used and indicate its impact in the community.

The LTVA in partnership with NBC Sports, American Century Investments, Korbel and Edgewood Tahoe previously directed an additional $60,000 through on-site volunteer organizations and other efforts during tournament week. In total, tournament partners provided $145,000 to local nonprofits, agencies and organizations from the July tournament, South Tahoe’s largest special event.

NBC, NBCSN and GOLF Channel coverage highlighted Lake Tahoe for more than 18 hours and reinforced the destination’s appeal. The tournament followed strict health and safety standards outlined by the medical and governmental agencies – attendance was limited to approximately 25,000, or about half of previous years, and avoided any health-related incidents.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.65 million have been distributed to more than 120 local nonprofits to assist more than 15,000 individuals.

Since its inception in 1990, the ACC has donated more than $5.6 million to local and national nonprofits.

The 33rd annual American Century Championship is July 6-10, 2022.

For more information, visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.TahoeSouth.com .