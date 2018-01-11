1960 Winter Olympics to be highlighted by El Dorado Arts Council

The El Dorado Arts Council will open a new exhibition Friday, Jan. 12, that celebrates the 1960 Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley.

The curated exhibition of art, memorabilia and promotional items runs through March 9 at the organization's Fausel House Gallery in Placerville.

The exhibit, "The Games of Winter," uses items on loan from the Museum of Sierra Ski History and 1960 Winter Olympics, and collector Stan Batiste.

Batiste and his wife Maryann, of the Sierra Ski Museum, are excited about the upcoming show at the Gallery.

"This is the first time we have loaned pictures and artifacts out of the Museum — it should be fun," said the Batistes in a press release. "Our goal has always been to share the history of the 1960 Winter Olympics and Sierra Ski History in order to educate the community about our rich history."

The public opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and will feature fondue — a classic recipe from the 1960s — supplied by Dedrick's Cheese, which will be paired with local wine.

Batiste, author David C. Antonucci and official Olympic photographer Bill Briner will be in attendance. The event and parking are free.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Antonucci, author of "Snowball's Chance: The Story of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games Squaw Valley & Lake Tahoe" will discuss the 1960 Winter Olympics. The free event will be held at the Fausel House Gallery.

The Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe also is supporting the exhibition. Gallery visitors who present the exhibition postcard during their stay at The Coachman will receive a complimentary glass of wine at the hotel bar.

For more information, contact Andrew Vonderschmitt at 530-295-3496 or email at andrew@eldoradoartscouncil.org.