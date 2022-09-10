1st Amendment to be discussed at return of Tahoe Talk

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On September 17, 1787 thirty-nine delegate signatures were added to the Constitution of the United States and a discussion next week will honor this approaching 235th anniversary.

The first in-person Tahoe Talk since the beginning of the pandemic will highlight the First Amendment of the Constitution from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Incline Village Library.

The program host Pam Rasmussen said, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored to host this popular community program, and what better place to start than the very 1st Amendment to our constitution?”

The event will encourage an open forum of discussion rather than a lecture atmosphere.

The experts will be introduced and then given ten minutes each to present the information they have to share on the topic. After, attendees seated in a circle will be encouraged to participate in open discussion.

Rasmussen explains “ ‘Guest experts’ are brought together who have either professional or personal experiences that could enrich and illuminate the conversation. These individuals are not necessarily experts but they have information they can share that the average community member might not know.”

On the South Shore the city council of South Lake Tahoe will now recognize a week in honor of the historic document.

The proclamation within the recent meeting agenda said “The Constitution of the United State of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law.”

The proclamation established the week of September 17 through 23 as “Constitution Week”. The City Council of SLT implores their citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.