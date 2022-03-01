1st ‘Beer with the Mayor’ Wednesday in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe will host the first “Beer with the Mayor” event from 5:30-7p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Sidellis Brewery.
Mayor Devin Middlebrook and city staff from the Development Services Department will discuss the Sugar Pine Village Project and the Lease to Locals program to highlight the efforts that are underway to address the housing shortage in South Lake Tahoe.
The event will be held at Sidellis Brewery, located at 3350 Sandy Way.
