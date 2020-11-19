1st round of water samples are clean for N. Upper Truckee neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Initial water samples from the North Upper Truckee and Chiapa neighborhoods have come back normal, officials announced Wednesday evening.

The neighborhoods are currently under a boil water advisory, the Tribune previously reported.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District collected 30 water samples from within the affected area on Tuesday evening and the tests for chlorine residuals came back normal, ranging from 0.4 to 0.8 parts per million, and no coliform bacteria was detected, the district said.

Another 30 water samples were collected Wednesday evening. If after 24 hours the tests have similar results, the boil water advisory will be lifted.