1st Tahoe Heartbeat Festival to benefit environmental nonprofit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival, an eco-friendly live music event benefiting the Tahoe Fund , is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in South Lake Tahoe.

Sponsored by Tahoe Heartbeat and Tahoe Blue Vodka , the family-friendly one-day outdoor musical event offers a line-up of live performances by bands and musicians that include Thievery Corporation (electronic duo), Trevor Hall (roots, folk and reggae), Ozomatli (Latin, hip hop and rock), Arden Park Roots (surf, rock and reggae), and more to be announced. The event will take place on the Community Playfields at Lake Tahoe Community College starting at 2 p.m. The event will also include a vendor village along with food and beverage trucks.

In collaboration with Tahoe Blue Vodka and the Tahoe Fund, the live music festival is presented by Good Vibez and PRentertainment. Tahoe Blue Vodka is the official cocktail sponsor and is donating 100% of its proceeds from the event to the Tahoe Fund.

“From day one, Tahoe Blue Vodka has been committed to supporting environmental organizations such as the Tahoe Fund that are focused on lake clarity, outdoor recreation, bike trails, conservation and stewardship in Lake Tahoe,” said Matt Levitt, founder of Tahoe Blue Vodka. “The Tahoe Heartbeat Festival offers a fresh new way we can connect with Northern Californians, raise awareness about the importance of protecting the magnificent Lake Tahoe area, and further our efforts to give back to the community we so proudly serve.”

Along with parent company Tahoe Spirits, Inc., Tahoe Blue Vodka has donated more than $200,000 of its proceeds to organizations that work to protect Lake Tahoe and its surrounding environment.

