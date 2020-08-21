2 deputies slated for Incline Village after grant from Duffield Foundation
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is adding two more motor unit deputies to Incline Village starting Sept. 1.
The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation awarded WCSO with a more than $1 million grant to bring on the deputies, who will serve in the position for three years each.
The grant will fund the deputies’ salaries and benefits through Aug. 31, 2023. It will also go towards the purchase of new, fully equipped law enforcement Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as a winter vehicle.
“Having patrolled Incline Village myself, I understand the needs of our community members there,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam, in a press release. “Dave and Cheryl Duffield have always been tremendous stewards of our community. Thanks to their commitment to law enforcement, our Office will be able to meet the expectations of Incline Village.”
Incline residents have long been asking for more attention to the parking and speeding issues at the Lake. The pandemic has put an additional strain on the community with more and more people visiting the basin.
The grant requires WCSO to hire two new full-time employees although the deputies in Incline will be reassigned from their current position while the new employees will serve at the detention center, as per WCSO protocol.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User