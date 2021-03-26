2 Douglas residents succumb to COVID-19

Two more Douglas County residents have succumbed to the coronavirus, health officials reported Thursday.

Carson City Health and Human Services said the deaths were two men, one in his 60s and one in his 90s.

CCHHS is also reporting nine new cases and 77 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 11,786, with 10,560 recoveries and 219 deaths; 1,007 cases remain active.

In Douglas, there have been 2,657 cases and 274 remain active. The county has lost 35 residents to the virus.

Drive-through virus testing is available for county residents from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carson City Corporate Yard located at 549 Airport Rd. Non-residents will be turned away.

For questions on vaccine eligibility, appointment confirmations, or to arrange for testing, call 775-434-1988 from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers are available.

El Dorado County officials reported 11 new cases on Thursday and no additional deaths leaving the total at 107. On eof the new cases is from the Tahoe region.