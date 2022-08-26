2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade
STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday.
The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
“It was the pedestrians that were impaired, not the driver,” Powell explained. “The pedestrians crossed Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade without the use of the crosswalk.”
Powell said both people struck suffered moderate to minor injuries and were released the next day after receiving care.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.