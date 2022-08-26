2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade

STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday.

The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.

“It was the pedestrians that were impaired, not the driver,” Powell explained. “The pedestrians crossed Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade without the use of the crosswalk.”

Powell said both people struck suffered moderate to minor injuries and were released the next day after receiving care.