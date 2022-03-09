$2 million secured to construct 8-mile bikeway connecting Sand Harbor, Spooner state parks

STATELINE, Nev. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced Wednesday that they have secured $93.8 million in Community Project Funding to support 52 Nevada programs and construction projects across the state as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations package.

Included in this package is $2 million to construct an 8-mile segment of the Nevada Stateline-to-Stateline Bikeway connecting Sand Harbor to Spooner State Park.

“The project takes a holistic approach to addressing challenging conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists,” a press release from Senator Cortez Masto’s office stated.

It will provide a safe alternative to driving and sustainable access for all users to enjoy the corridor and provide off-highway connections to US Forest Service recreation areas and State Parks lands.

Both senators submitted these project funding requests in summer of 2021 and ensured they were included in the bipartisan omnibus funding bill.





These dollars will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of nurse training programs at Nevada colleges and universities across the state, and critical upgrades to rural water infrastructure. The funding will also help update transportation infrastructure in Northern Nevada, expand rural health care access, support service members, and invest in student mental health.

“The funding I secured for vital projects across Nevada will make our communities safer, more connected, and better prepared to take advantage of our growing economy,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue working to ensure that Nevadans receive the federal support they need to better our state.”

“With over $93 million in funding for much-needed local Nevada projects included, this bipartisan package will invest in communities, create good-paying jobs, and improve quality of life across our state,” said Senator Rosen. “The funding I secured for these projects will support our students, deliver clean drinking water, expand workforce development initiatives, invest in law enforcement and public safety programs, improve our transportation infrastructure, and more. I will always fight to ensure Nevada continues to receive its fair share of federal dollars.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen reached out directly to local governments, nonprofits, public colleges, and military instillations across Nevada to ensure they requested funding for projects that will make a difference for Nevada residents. They’ll continue to work to quickly pass the FY22 omnibus funding package and get Nevada communities the federal dollars and support they deserve.

Some projects that will be made possible through funding include:

Public Safety

· Funding to help the Sparks Police Department upgrade old radios and protective equipment so first responders have the resources they need to keep the community safe.

· The construction of a dedicated Emergency Operations Center in Carson City.

Health Care Projects

Funding to increase the availability of mobile health clinics to reach Nevadans in medically underserved communities.

Funding to improve access for Nevadans who require advanced dental care through the creation of an outpatient dental clinic.

Workforce Training

· A new Western Nevada College Commercial Drivers’ License Training Program to help train truck drivers and alleviate the supply chain crisis.

· The expansion of nurse training programs at Truckee Meadows Community College and Nevada State College.

Infrastructure Improvements

· Improvements to sewer and water infrastructure in Ely, Fallon, Boulder City, Carson City, and Reno.

· Improvements to roads throughout downtown Carson City.

Mental Health, Rural Health, and Community Wellness

· Funding to support mental health services at Nevada State College, the Clark County School District, and the Nevada System of Higher Education.

· The expansion of the Nevada CARES Campus in Washoe County.

A full list of projects in Nevada receiving Community Project Funding can be found here .

The bill is expected to to pass the House on Wednesday and the Senate shortly thereafter.