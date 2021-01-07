2 Tahoe communities on top 100 list of most expensive zip codes

The lure of Lake Tahoe is not a secret. Whether it’s for the incomparable beaches or adventurous mountains, people have been migrating to live in Lake Tahoe at exponential speeds and housing prices have skyrocketed — a small 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cabin is on the market for nearly half a million.

PropertyShark, which provides detailed information about real estate, released its annual list of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the country and includes two Tahoe communities, Glenbrook and Crystal Bay. PropertyShark doesn’t use the asking price in their calculations, they use the median sale prices based on closed home sales to calculate the average prices for a specific zip code.

California alone takes the prize for being home to the most expensive zip codes claiming twice as many as the rest of the country combined.

San Francisco has 11 of the priciest zip codes, which is the highest concentration of any city, and 50 of the priciest were claimed by the Bay Area.

The Nevada side of Lake Tahoe has two of the most expensive zip codes for residential real estate, 89413 in Glenbrook located in Douglas County and 89402 in Crystal Bay located in Washoe County.

Glenbrook kept its title as the most expensive zip code in the “Mountain States” with a median sale price of $2,170,000.

This high median is a record for the area and ranks as the 35th most expensive zip code nationally. According to PropertyShark, real estate in 2020 created a 23% increase, triggering the median peak over $2 million.

Crystal Bay, the other pricey zip code for Nevada also made another appearance on the top 100 list in 2019 and again for 2020.

While Crystal Bay had a 12% decrease, the median price was still $1,490,000.

The most expensive zip code in the country was 94017 in Atherton, Calif., which has topped the list for the fourth year in a row.

Atherton’s median sale price was $7 million.