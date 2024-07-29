Drowning victim identified as Kentucky resident

Update July 29, 10 a.m. — Twenty-one-year-old Owen Joseph McDonough visiting from Villa Hills, Kentucky has been positively identified as the drowning victim rescued from rough waters at Whale Beach located along the East Shores of Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The family of the victim have been notified by the CCSO, Coroner’s Division. McDonough was described by the family as an intermediate skilled swimmer.

McDonough was swimming with friends to offshore rocks and was overcome by rough waters, disappearing beneath the surface. McDonough was pulled from the water to the beach where all attempts to resuscitate by bystanders and North Lake Fire Emergency Services proved futile.

The investigation revealed that McDonough was not wearing a personal flotation device. Currently, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor. McDonough was taken to the WCRMEO for autopsy and toxicology.

Original story — A 20-year-old died Sunday after drowning in Lake Tahoe.

The male drowned at Whale Beach, a secluded beach of Lake Tahoe within Carson City limits. Placer County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. The victim was swimming in Lake Tahoe and began to struggle, according to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. He was brought to the beach after being underwater for several minutes.

A medical boat was dispatched and located the victim with a group of his friends. Medics from the North Tahoe Fire Department arrived and attempted resuscitating the victim. Despite their extensive efforts, the victim died.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Coroner’s Office responded to complete the death investigation. The victim was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

The name of the victim is being withheld until he is officially identified, and his family is notified.