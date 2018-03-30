2018 Best of Tahoe Craft Beer Tickets and Promo Code

During the 2018 Business EXPO, we’re offering a special discount for the Best of Craft Beer Contest that will take place on Saturday, May 12 at Lake Tahoe AleWorX.

The beer-focused event, a collaboration between Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Tahoe Daily Tribune, will celebrate the breweries found around the basin in a blind taste-testing conducted in the AleWorX taproom.

You can save $10 on both VIP and general admission tickets to the event today.

Click here to purchase tickets for the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Contest and enter the promo code EXPO to get $10 off.