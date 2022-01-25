2020 Census: How much did EDC grow anyway?

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Data from the 2020 Census was released last year but what changes in population did it show for El Dorado County? Most new residents were counted in El Dorado Hills but here’s how it broke down countywide.

The county’s population increased by 10,127 residents from 181,058 in 2010 to 191,185 in 2020, an approximately 5.4% increase, according to U.S. Census data.

Most population growth in El Dorado County was recorded in El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Graph by Eric Jaramishian/ Mountain Democrat



El Dorado Hills contributed 8,439 to that 10-year span increase. Overall, El Dorado Hills’ population grew from 42,108 to 50,547.

Comparatively, Cameron Park’s population increased by 653 from 18,228 in 2010 to 18,881 in 2020. County seat Placerville’s population is up by 349 from 10,389 to 10,747 in that same timeframe. Diamond Springs grew from 11,037 to 11,345.

Pollock Pines’ population grew from 6,871 to 7,112 and South Lake Tahoe experienced a meager population decrease by 73, bringing it to a total of 21,330.

The county’s population increase in the 10-year span was lower than adjacent counties like Placer County, where population increased by 15% from 348,432 to 404,739, and Sacramento County’s 11% population increase from 1,418,788 to 1,585,055. Smaller Amador County saw its population rise 6%, going from 38,091 in 2010 to 40,474 in 2020.

Veterans counted for approximately 7% of the entire county population from 2015-19. Foreign-born residents, including anyone who was not a U.S. citizen or a U.S. national at birth, counted for 9.2% of the population from the same four-year period.

Approximately 20% of the county population is younger than 18, census data shows, while 21.9% were shown to be 65 years old and older.

The race breakdown for the entire county was 77.2% white, 13.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.8% Asian, 1.3% American Indian or Alaskan native and 1% Black or African American.

County housing units totaled 91,660 with a median value of owner-occupied housing units at $460,900 in 2019, data shows. Median mortgage payments were calculated at $2,281 in the same year. Median gross rent was $1,260 from 2015 -19.

The median household income in the county from 2015-19 was $83,377. Approximately 8.4% of the population was reported living in poverty.

The U.S. Census report also gives more information on education, economy, businesses and geography for both the county and its individual communities. To view a detailed breakdown visit census.gov/quickfacts.