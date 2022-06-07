2022 Primary Election results
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Initial results of the El Dorado County Supervisors District 5 race have been released, and Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler are in the early lead.
Laine, former South Lake Tahoe Mayor, has 1,215 votes, accounting for 25% of the votes, and business-owner Curtzwiler is in second with 1,161, which is 24% of votes.
Jeffrey Spencer is trailing Curtzwiler by 135 votes and current City Councilmember Tamara Wallace is in fourth with 911 votes.
As of 8 p.m., only 18% of District 5 voters have been counted.
In other county races, John DeVille is leading in the assessor race against Daniel Tubing. DeVille as of 8 p.m. had 16,784 of the 26,380 votes cast.
Gary Slossberg is holding a lead over Lesley Gomes Barlow for Judge of Superior Court Office 7. Slossberg has 14,433 votes compared to 12,846 for Gomes Barlow.
County residents are overwhelmingly supporting R-Brian Dahle and incumbent D-Gavin Newsom in the governor race.
Out of 32,633 total votes, Newsom has received 42% of the vote (14,124) with Dahle at 35% (11,448).
