2022 Primary Election results

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Initial results of the El Dorado County Supervisors District 5 race have been released, and Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler are in the early lead.

Laine, former South Lake Tahoe Mayor, has 1,215 votes, accounting for 25% of the votes, and business-owner Curtzwiler is in second with 1,161, which is 24% of votes.

Jeffrey Spencer is trailing Curtzwiler by 135 votes and current City Councilmember Tamara Wallace is in fourth with 911 votes.

As of 8 p.m., only 18% of District 5 voters have been counted.

In other county races, John DeVille is leading in the assessor race against Daniel Tubing. DeVille as of 8 p.m. had 16,784 of the 26,380 votes cast.

Gary Slossberg is holding a lead over Lesley Gomes Barlow for Judge of Superior Court Office 7. Slossberg has 14,433 votes compared to 12,846 for Gomes Barlow.

County residents are overwhelmingly supporting R-Brian Dahle and incumbent D-Gavin Newsom in the governor race.

Out of 32,633 total votes, Newsom has received 42% of the vote (14,124) with Dahle at 35% (11,448).























































