2023 American Century Championship has most-watched final round in nearly 20 years

1.4 million viewers watched the final round.

STATELINE, Nev. – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2023 American Century Championship resulted in the event’s most-watched final round in nearly 20 years and saw record crowds come out to watch the biggest celebrities in sports and entertainment compete at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Sunday’s Final Round coverage on NBC (2:30-6:08 p.m. ET) averaged 1.4 million viewers to rank as the event’s most-watched Final Round since 2004 (1.6 million viewers). Viewership peaked at more than 2.2 million viewers in the final full quarter hour (5:45-6 p.m. ET) as Steph Curry came from behind with an eagle on the final hole to defeat Mardy Fish.

Three-day coverage across NBC and GOLF Channel averaged 978,000 viewers, making this the most-watched American Century Championship since 2009.

Fans tuned in at home and in-person as well, as the American Century Championship welcome record crowds to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course last weekend. Across the event, 76,810 fans came out to watch the best and brightest stars compete, setting the event attendance record.

Curry, who recorded his second-career hole-in-one on Saturday on the par-3 7th hole, finished the tournament with 75 points in the modified stableford format. He is the fifth active athlete to win the American Century Championship and the first since then-Tennessee Titans placekicker Al Del Greco won in 2000. The first-place purse of $125,000 will be donated to various tournament charities as Curry retains his amateur status as a golfer.