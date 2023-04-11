2023 NFL Free Agency – Latest Signings, Contracts and Players to Watch

The NFL free agency begins in a few days, and the class of 2023 is loaded.

Who are the top free agents, and where will they sign?

Which NFL games are worth watching in the coming weeks to choose the best NFL picks ? Or do you want to know which quarterbacks might be on the move? If yes, here’s a breakdown of everything you’d ever want to know to prepare you for all the action.

Latest Signings, Contracts and More

Speaking of signing contracts and players, NFL 2023 has a lot on its plate. About a fifth of American adults are expected to bet on the Super Bowl. You should get familiar with all the signatures and contracts before trying your luck in any NFL-related activities.

For example, as per Ian Rapoport, quarterback Los Angeles Chargers and Easton Stick have agreed to terms on a new contract. Similarly, according to Mike Garofolo, running back Nyheim Hines is renegotiating his contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, there is news of the San Francisco 49ers re-signing safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. So this year the signings and contracts are quite a lot. However, here are some of them that you must know for NFL 2023:

According to Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive lineman DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year contract worth up to $6 million. As per Garofolo, punter Sam Martin has re-signed with the Bills on a new three-year contract worth up to $7.5 million. The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed safety, Michael Thomas to a one-year extension. It could have an impact on the status of Cincinnati safety Jesse Bates III. Rapoport said linebacker Tyler Matakevich has agreed to a new two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. Rapoport states the contract is for two years with a one-year option. As per Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade involving tight end Jonnu Smith. Garafolo says the Seattle Seahawks plan to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The Falcons and Chris Lindstrom agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract extension. The Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year contract. The Chicago Bears must sign linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year contract of up to $19.5 million (with $12 million guaranteed) According to Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell from their team. Moreover, as per Garafolo, the Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive tackle David Onyemata for a contract of $12 million annually. According to Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are expected to sign offensive guard Ben Powers with a 4-year contract valued at $52 million (with $28.5 million guaranteed). As per Rapoport, the Packers have re-signed kick returner and cornerback Keisan Nixon to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million. The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with FB/TE with a two-year contract and are valued at up to $6.75 million ($4 million guaranteed). Moreover, Jarrett Stidham has agreed to terms with the Broncos on a two-year contract worth up to $10 million, including a guaranteed sum of $5 million.

Top 10 NFL Players Set to Enter Free Agency

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Kaleb McGary, OT, Falcons

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Jason Kelce, C, Eagles

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Vikings

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals

Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

Javon Hargrave, DT, Eagles

Bottom Line

So, this is all about the latest on free agency, signing, contracts and players to watch in NFL 2023. Considering all the exciting deals and agreements, this season of NFL 2023 will be the best.