2024 Nevada Day events

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

FCA GOLF TOURNAMENT

The FCA golf tournament features course games with baseball tee shot, hula hoop shot, and mulligans. Cost is $500 for a foursome or $125 for a single.

The tournament will be scramble format, with check-in at 7:30 a.m. Meals will be provided as well as first through third place prizes for the longest drive.

For information, contact Gena Plummer at 775-835-1467.

NEVADA DAY POW WOW

The Nevada Day Pow Wow will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center Facility (1860 Russell Way). This public event showcases Native American/First Nations dancing and singing; there’s also a variety of craft and food vendors on site. The event is free and open to the public.

CARSON MALL ACTIVITIES

The Carson Mall parking lot will be closed for a weekend full of fun and festivities.

Friday, Oct. 25: Kick off the celebration with live music at Bella Vita Bistro featuring Dale Poune from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m. Then, head over to Nashville Social Club for Jennifer Grant at 5:30 p.m. No cover charge!

HISTORICAL EAST-SIDE TOUR

Join Bernie Allen and Donna McLaren on Friday at 10 a.m. for a two-mile walking tour of the historical east side of Carson City.

The free tour begins at the Capitol steps and continues to the location of the former children’s home. The tour also includes a visit to the site of the former V&T Railroad shops as well as many other historic locations.

FLY FISHING TIE-A-THON

The Carson Fly Fishing Club will host a Tie–A-Thon to tie flies for charity on Friday.

The event will take place at the Silver City RV Resort, 3165 US 395 N. in Minden, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

Nevada State Museum will offer free admission from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Coin Press No. 1 minting demonstrations and interpretive talks in the historic Mint will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Vouchers for half-ounce .999 fine silver planchets will be sold in the Museum Store starting at 11 a.m.

The Friends of the Nevada State Museum will be serving hot chocolate and baked goods during the parade.

NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Nevada State Railroad Museum will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.

McKeen Car rides operate 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St. For information: carsonrailroadmuseum.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

NEVADA PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT GOVERNOR’S MANSION

The Carson City Republican Women’s Club will host its pancake breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. No reservations needed; cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

BREAKFAST AT RED’S

On parade day from 7-9:30 a.m. head down to Red’s Old 395 for the Metcalf Way Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet. Early bird tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

ENCHANTED STORYBOOK TRAIN

All aboard the Enchanted Storybook Train at Mills Park. Rides will take place from 1:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for all ages and can be purchased online at https://www.wildhorsetheater.com/.

35TH ANNUAL NEVADA DAY CLASSIC

This year’s parade will feature the return of the 35th annual Nevada Day Classic, a road course through the streets of west Carson City.

The race will start and finish on Curry Street at McFadden Square. Costumes are highly encouraged.

BALLOON LAUNCH

Watch the hot air balloons launch from Fairview to downtown Carson Street starting at 8 a.m. (weather permitting).

VENDOR PLAZA

Support official Nevada Day vendors at the first ever Nevada Day Vendor Plaza. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the McFadden Plaza, 200 S. Curry St., and will feature local artists and businesses as well as food trucks.

NEVADA DAY PARADE

Beginning at 10 a.m., it’s the 86th annual Nevada Day Parade. The event is the largest celebration of statehood in the country.

STEWART INDIAN SCHOOL CULTURAL CENTER & MUSEUM

Visit the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum on Saturday.

The cultural center and museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a beading demonstration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Dale Bennett, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, who attended Stewart Indian School from 1969-1973.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SINGLE JACK DRILLING CONTEST

The World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest takes place starting at 11 a.m. in the Carson Mall parking lot, 1313 S. Carson St.

Contestants use 4.5-pound hammers and a 3/4-inch bit of steel to drill as deep and fast as they can in a 4,320-pound piece of Sierra White granite. They have 10 minutes to drill, and their only help is from an assistant who runs water into the hole to clear out stone chips.

The deepest hole wins. The contest goes back to the mining skills of the Comstock, when blast holes for dynamite were punched into ore bodies by hand.

NEVADA DAY BEARD CONTEST

Hosted by Cipriani’s Downtown Barber Shop and Paradise Salon–Spa–Wellness. Held immediately following the parade, the contest takes place on the main stage at McFadden Plaza. There is no entry fee; the contest is open to anyone with a beard.

Award categories include best overall; longest; fullest; reddest; whitest; blackest; best salt and pepper; best groomed; scruffiest; and most-bearded community.

USAF MOBILITY BAND PERFORMANCE

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seven-member USAF Mobility Band, which will begin their show at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on the McFadden Plaza Stage. Parade-goers will see them this year on the VFW float.

FALL FEST AT CARSON NUGGET

The Carson Nugget will host Fall Fest in Arlington Square at 507 N. Carson St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where participants can shop local crafters, food trucks, local businesses, candy, raffles, and more.

CARSON MALL

The Carson Mall will host Nevada Day festivities. Events will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, visit facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall.

NEVADA TEA FESTIVAL

The Nevada Tea Festival will take place on Saturday at the Casino Fandango. Classes begin at 10 a.m., and the exhibit hall opens at noon. Admission is $10.

ANNUAL CHILI FEED

The 40th annual Chili Feed will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in the Sierra Room at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Admission is free.

CAPITAL CITY COMMUNITY BAND

The Capital City Community Band opens its 46th concert season with a free concert of patriotic and Halloween favorites on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Amphitheater in the Legislative Mall in Carson City (weather permitting.) The concert is free. Parents are encouraged to bring their children, lawn chairs or a blanket.

GOVERNOR’S MANSION TOURS

The Governor’s Mansion will again be hosting tours this year from 2-4 p.m.

POST PARADE CELEBRATION

A post parade celebration will be held on Telegraph, Curry, and Proctor Streets from 3-6 p.m. featuring vendors and live music. Live music by Reckless Envy will take place on Proctor Street by Jimmy G’s.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

POST NEVADA DAY TRASH MOB

Meet at the parking lot at Third and Curry streets by 8 a.m. to help clean up downtown the day after the parade.

CCHS NEVADA DAY EXHIBIT

Join the Carson City Historical Society from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday for a historic Nevada Day exhibit at the Foreman-Roberts House Museum, 1207 N. Carson St.