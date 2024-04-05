2024 Sierra snowpack reaches ‘the elusive normal’

LAKE TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif./ Nev. – March storms have pushed Tahoe and Truckee snowpacks to just above normal springtime peaks, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The service reported this finding after an April 1 survey of SNOTEL sites.

The California Department of Water Resources also conducted a survey at the start of the month on April 2 and was joined by California Governor Gavin Newsom as he released the California Water Plan Update 2023 . DWR says this April measurement is considered the peak snowpack for the season as warm weather transitions the snow into runoff.

Gov. Gavin Newsom watches Angelique Fabbiani-Leon, State Hydrometeorologist, Water Resources Engineers Anthony Burdock and Andy Reising during the fourth media snow survey of the 2024 season is held at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on April 2, 2024. Provided / Andrew Nixon, California Department of Water Resources

NRCS found Tahoe’s snowpack to contain 27.5 inches of snow water content, which is 102% of peak snow water. Truckee is just a bit higher at 28.4 inches and 105% of peak snow water.

According to DWR, snow water equivalent measures the amount of water in the snow, which is a critical measurement for water forecasters and managers.

2024 is the second winter in a row with peak snow water amounts above normal for the entire State of Nevada as reported by NRCS. Last year, their readings indicated that Truckee and Tahoe’s snowpack was between 213-219%. And according to the California DWR, their April survey of California sites shows above-average snowpack for the second straight season in a row.

NRCS says with numbers just above normal peak amounts, “2024 is the elusive ‘normal’ snowpack we always talk about but seldom see.” The agency says 70% of the time we either have snowpacks well above or well below, but hitting the range between 80-120% of normal peak has only happened 13 years in the last 44.

An extreme example of a well-below-normal peak was the snowpack in 2015 at 31%. Last year’s snowpack was on the other side of the spectrum, as high as 243% in the eastern Sierra.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth says “It’s great news that the snowpack was able to catch up in March from a dry start this year,” adding, “This water year shows once again how our climate is shifting, and how we can swing from dry to wet conditions within a season.”

Their focus now shifts to capturing as much spring snowmelt runoff as possible for future use. California reservoirs are in good shape at 116% of average due to efforts to capture and store as much water as last year. However, water managers are still being careful.

“California has had two years of relatively positive water conditions, but that is no reason to let our guard down now,” said Dr. Michael Anderson, State Climatologist with DWR. He says a well above-average snowpack is needed to reach average runoff after three record-setting multi-year droughts in the last 15 years and warmer temperatures.

Nemeth says variable climate conditions can result in capturing less runoff, “100 percent snowpack does not mean 100 percent runoff.”

DRW emphasizes it is important to maintain water conservation while capturing runoff. According to Nemeth, “Capturing and storing what we can in wetter years for drier times remains a key priority.”