2025 American Century Championship has estimated $30 million economical impact in record attendance year

An overview of Edgewood, home of the American Century Championship

Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 36th annual celebrity golf tournament, held in July, helped generate an estimated $30 million minimum in economic impact for the destination. Factors include expenditures on lodging, dining, shopping, activities and ticket sales among a record number of 84,321 attendees. That, combined with the international exposure from network television, social media and publicity outreach, as well as non-profit support of $115,000, continues to make the event the area’s most influential.

With objectives including resort destination promotion towards visitation and sustainable practices, television tune-in, brand awareness and ticket sales, campaign efforts have launched the tournament into a next-level prominence on the American sports and entertainment landscape.

From an exposure standpoint, NBC Sports, Golf Channel, American Century Investments, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and its partners generated a total viewership and audience impression of 17 billion, with more than 4,500 stories in print, online, radio and broadcast, and an exponential social media expansion resulting in a publicity value of $205 million.

Television ratings were up all three days across Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock. Sunday’s final round averaged over one million viewers with five million total viewers for the tournament.

“In addition to the exposure, it’s the specific Tahoe messaging that comes through loud and clear. The spectacular beauty of the Lake, the mountains and the combination of outdoors and indoors plays dramatically, emotionally and memorably throughout 11 hours of television coverage,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the LTVA. “Plus, the association of 90 famous celebrities helps position Tahoe as an appealing destination.”

Various tournament storylines were also at play including the return of 2023 champion, Stephen Curry, who answered the call for the country and U.S. Olympic basketball gold in Paris last year. The Golden State Warriors superstar was in the hunt until late Sunday. The annual Charles Barkley wager to finish among the top 65 players was also news, especially following an opening round 81, his best score in 30 years at Tahoe. Alas, the harsh reality set in over the last two rounds as he finished 69th. And for the first time in tournament history, a hole-in-one for a third consecutive year was recorded with former MLB star Jimmy Rollins winning a $300,000 MasterCraft boat with an ace on No. 12. Former NHL superstar Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks broke through to win following two seconds and a third place finish the previous three tournaments.

National media exposure included the Associated Press, Today, ESPN, SI.com, Golf.com, The Athletic, San Francisco Chronicle, and network and major market television and radio affiliates throughout the country, plus dozens of national sports radio, podcasts and social media platforms. On-site coverage also included three days of broadcasts of the Dan Patrick Show, and Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take show, and NBC Sports Bay Area. The celebrity field even captured Hollywood’s interest with Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and People Magazine on-site.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will be awarding $85,000 in grants to area non-profits as a result from the event, bringing total local donations to $115,000. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8.5 million to local and national charitable organizations.

Golf’s preeminent celebrity tournament included a field of 92 stars featuring Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, John Elway, Annika Sorenstam, Miles Teller, Mardy Fish, Joe Pavelski, 16 sports Hall of Famers and dozens of All-Stars, as well as Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainers, comedians and actors.

American Century Investments celebrated its 27th anniversary as the tournament’s title sponsor, one of the longest associations in golf, with a commitment through 2029 to the tournament’s 40th anniversary.

The 37th annual American Century Championship is July 8-12, 2026. For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.visitlaketahoe.com .