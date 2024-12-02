2025 Lake Tahoe mooring lottery open through January 31

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is now accepting lottery entries from lakefront property owners for new moorings for the 2025 mooring lottery drawing, the agency announced today. Under the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan, TRPA must conduct an annual lottery to distribute a limited number of allocations for new moorings, such as buoys and boat lifts, until the cap on new moorings is reached.

The Shoreline Plan, approved in 2018, placed a limit on the total number of moorings and piers allowed in the Lake Tahoe Region and established an annual lottery system for allocations.

Entries for the lottery can be submitted anytime from December 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025. All submissions received before the deadline will be considered equally. The lottery drawing is scheduled to take place in February, 2025.

Only shoreline properties that adjoin the highwater line of Lake Tahoe are eligible. TRPA reminds applicants that the drawing is only for an allocation. If an allocation is received from the drawing, a complete permit application showing all TRPA requirements can be met will be required.

Additional information on eligibility and how to enter is available at LakeTahoeInfo.org/moorings .