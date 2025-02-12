2025 LTUSD Hall of Distinction inductees announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) announces the 2025 Hall of Distinction Inductees. The Hall of Distinction recognition program is aimed at acknowledging the outstanding achievements of former students, employees, and contributors to the school community. The program encompasses a wide array of areas including scholarship, athletics, student activities, career, and community service. Applications were accepted from September 5 through November 22, 2024.

After a meticulous review process, a committee of local community members selected the 2025 inductees. The committee selected two inductees from the Distinguished Service category, three inductees from the Former Employee category, and one inductee from the Former Student category. Please follow this link for more information about the inductees.

Below are the 2025 distinguished honorees:

Distinguished Service:

● Kathy Haven nominated by Ruth Rich and Jeanetta Riva

● Dr. Greg Bergner nominated by Chris Strohm

Former Employee:

● Teresita Tibbetts nominated by Cristie Tibbetts

● Karen Vaughan nominated by Sherry Ross, Chelsea Pederson, Douglas Vaughen

● Tom Orlich nominated by Chris Proctor

Former Student:

● Jerod Haase nominated by Tony Sunzeri and Scott Gilliland

To celebrate the induction of these exceptional individuals, LTUSD will host the Induction Ceremony on May 15, 2025, at 4 p.m. at the LTUSD District Office. Following the Induction Ceremony, the Lake Tahoe Education Foundation will host the Celebration of Education event at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Join us as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Hall of Distinction inductees and honor past and present educators! Enjoy captivating student

performances and savor the delicious creations prepared by our talented culinary arts program. Everyone in the community is welcome to be a part of this special event. Tickets will soon be available on the LTEF website.

This initiative underscores LTUSD’s commitment to honoring those who have made significant contributions to the school community and to fostering a culture of excellence in education in South Lake Tahoe.