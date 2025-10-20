2025 Tah-Neva Middle School Championship held in Kahle Park

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – The 2025 Tah-Neva Middle School Championship took place on a snow covered Kahle Park course in Stateline. Twenty team from across the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe Region competed.

In the 8th grade boys division, two runners from the South Lake region finished in the top 10. Kai Rios from South Lake Tahoe Middle School was 3rd in a time of 17:16 for the 2.6 mile snowy race and Harper Luis from Whittell Middle School was 10th in 18:36. South Lake Tahoe Middle School was 3rd in the big school competition behind Alder Creek and North Tahoe, while Whittell Middle School was 2nd in the small school competition finishing behind Lake Tahoe School.

In the 6/7th grade boys top 8 division South Lake Tahoe Middle School finished 3rd behind Doral Academy and Alder Creek. Everett Henderson was South Lake Tahoe’s top finisher with a 13th place finish in 15:33 across the 2 mile course.

In the 6/7th grade girls top 8 division South Lake Tahoe finished in 6th place. Aspen St. Michel was the South Lake Tahoe top finisher completing the 2-mile course in 15:50 and earning a top 10 medal with a 5th place finish.

Congratulations to all the local middle school runners on a fantastic Fall Cross Country season.