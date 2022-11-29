21st annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival returns to South Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Marking 21 years of adventure sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering with the outdoor adventure community, animated with music, go-go dancers, wild entertainers, and dramatic action imagery — all before the films begin.

It’s where the industry’s best filmmakers premier their latest adventure sports films one night only hosted by festival creator and adventurer Todd Offenbacher.

“We select the films, not judge them,” Offenbacher said. “Then our community comes together to honor what these films represent. It’s tongue in cheek humor, combined with a celebration of our unique South Lake Tahoe community, lifestyle and culture.”

TAFF inspires the adventure sports community with newly released films of daring exploits and epic adventures in some of the most remote places and harshest conditions that test the human spirit. Filmmakers capture the power and intensity of skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, rock climbing, surfing, mountain biking, base jumping and other heart pounding sports that feed our addiction to adventure. Some segments are special edits, including previews of films that have not been released.

The 20th annual coveted Golden Camalot award will be a surprise again this year.

A file photo of the 16th annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival. The 21st annual event will take place Jan. 7 at Bally’s.

Provided/Todd Offenbacher

“We will reward a hero in our local community,” Offenbacher said. “We originally created the award to honor action and adventure sports pioneers for their astounding contributions, excellence, achievements, and leadership. Just like the festival, the award’s scope continues to evolve.”

Past recipients include Royal Robbins, Tommy Caldwell, Glen Plake, Fred Beckey, Jeremy Jones, Alex Honnold, Steve Wampler, Hatchett Brothers, Corey Rich, Doug Stoup, Robb Gaffney, Chris McNamara, Chris Davenport, Scott Gaffney, and Jamie Anderson.

Offenbacher, TAFF founder and (now retired) host of Outside Television, is part of this elite group of explorers. He guides remote ski mountaineering trips to Svalbard, Greenland, Norway, and Antarctica annually. The festival is an extension of Offenbacher’s passion for life and adventure. Offenbacher has climbed first ascents around the globe including Pakistan, Tibet, Thailand, and Peru.

“I’ve traveled the planet to ski, climb, and explore,” Offenbacher said. “I have immersed myself in so many other cultures. There is no better way to open our eyes to the amazing world around us.”

The 2023 Tahoe Adventure Film Festival debuts at its birthplace in Stateline on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by the films at 7:30. The popular festival sells out every year. Tickets can be purchased at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe ticket office by calling 775-588-3515 or by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005D3C7AD30D11

Starting in January 2023, Offenbacher takes his show on the road to Petaluma, Park City, Mammoth, and Minden to ordain new converts to a life filled with adventure.

For more information, visit LakeTahoeFilmFestival.com .