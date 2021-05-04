21st Snapshot Day to monitor health of watershed





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought to take water samples from creeks, streams and smaller lakes, including Lake Tahoe, in the Tahoe-Truckee watershed to get a snapshot of water quality at a single moment in time.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe is coordinating volunteer teams to sample sites along Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, from Meeks Bay to Zephyr Cove, as well as the headwaters of the Upper Truckee River. Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to become citizen scientists for the day. Individuals, families and groups interested in participating can sign up at bit.ly/ssd-2021 .

Since 2001, Snapshot Day partners have sampled sites from Meyers to the north shore, on to Truckee and through Reno, terminating at Pyramid Lake. By collecting water quality data from the same sites each year, The League and event partners are able to track changes in the health of Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe-Truckee watershed. Snapshot Day also provides a unique opportunity for the community to connect with the watershed in its own backyard through hands-on, scientific fieldwork.

Volunteer team leaders and team members are needed for this year’s Snapshot Day on Tahoe’s South Shore which will be held from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Team leaders will be asked to attend a specialized training from 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Participation is open to all ages, and no prior experience is required. Signing up as a family unit or pod is encouraged.

For more information about Snapshot Day and the specific water quality tests volunteers will conduct, go online to keeptahoeblue.org/ssd .