23rd Annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival launches January 11, 2025, at Bally’s, Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Celebrating adventure sports cinematography and culture, the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival (TAFF) returns as the annual gathering for the outdoor adventure community. This electrifying event features music, go-go dancers, wild entertainers, and dramatic action imagery—all before the films even begin. For one night only, the industry’s top filmmakers premiere their latest adventure sports films, hosted by festival creator and adventurer Todd Offenbacher.

“We select the films, not judge them. Then our community comes together to honor what these films represent,” says Offenbacher. “It’s tongue-in-cheek humor combined with a celebration of our unique South Lake Tahoe community, lifestyle, and culture.”

TAFF ignites the adventure sports spirit with newly released films showcasing daring feats and epic journeys in some of the most remote and challenging environments on Earth. These stories capture the intensity of skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, rock climbing, surfing, mountain biking, BASE jumping, and other heart-pounding sports that fuel our thirst for adventure. Many segments include special previews of films not yet released to the public.

This year, the coveted Golden Camelot award will once again honor a surprise hero in the local community.

“We originally created the award to recognize pioneers in action and adventure sports for their excellence, achievements, and leadership,” explains Offenbacher. “Just like the festival, the award’s purpose continues to evolve.” Past recipients include legends like Royal Robbins, Tommy Caldwell, Glen Plake, Fred Beckey, Jeremy Jones, Alex Honnold, and Jamie Anderson.

Offenbacher, a seasoned explorer and retired host of Outside Television, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Guiding ski mountaineering trips to Svalbard, Greenland, Norway, and Antarctica, he has also completed first ascents in Pakistan, Tibet, Thailand, and Peru.

“I’ve traveled the world to ski, climb, and explore. Immersing myself in so many cultures has opened my eyes to the incredible diversity of our planet,” he says.

The 2025 Tahoe Adventure Film Festival kicks off on Saturday, January 11, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, where it all began. Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by the films at 7 p.m. This event sells out every year, so advance ticket purchases are highly recommended.

Tickets are available at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe ticket office by calling 775.588.3515 or online at Ticketmaster .

Following the premiere, Offenbacher will take the festival on the road to locations like Petaluma, Park City, Mammoth, and Minden, sharing the thrill of adventure with new audiences.

For more details and to purchase tickets for all TAFF shows, visit http://www.LakeTahoeFilmFestival.com .