24th annual Valhalla Holiday Faire this weekend

Valhalla's Holiday Faire will have local vendors.

Provided

The annual Valhalla Holiday Faire is back for its 24th year at The Magnificent Valhalla Grand Hall.

The Valhalla Holiday Faire is a three-day celebration and craft fair. The fair will run from 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

There will be local and regional art from craft vendors along with refreshments from the bar, photos with Santa, and a raffle.

The fair will feature a holiday-themed Grand Hall with a massive Christmas tree with bright lights and decorations.

The South Lake Tahoe Children’s Choral Society will be singing Christmas carols.

Hot mulled wine and hot cider are just some of the holiday items available for purchase.

The Tallac Historic Site is located 2 miles past the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and California State Route 89, just past Camp Richardson, on the lake side of the highway. If the parking lot is full, parking is available along the highway outside the entrance.

Valhalla Holiday Faire encourages people to carpool, bike ride or walk to the venue because the parking lot fills up fast.