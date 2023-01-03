2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are about 2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power, according to the Liberty Utilities and NV Energy outage maps.
A total of 2,432 customers are without power, including 510 in the Meyers area, 436 in the Stateline area, another 1,747 in Al Tahoe and about four dozen in Olympic Valley.
The estimated time of restoration ranges from 4:49 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
NV Energy is also reporting a few dozen without power in the Stateline and Kingsbury Grade areas. The time of restoration ranges from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.