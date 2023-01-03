SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are about 2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power, according to the Liberty Utilities and NV Energy outage maps.

A total of 2,432 customers are without power, including 510 in the Meyers area, 436 in the Stateline area, another 1,747 in Al Tahoe and about four dozen in Olympic Valley.

The estimated time of restoration ranges from 4:49 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

NV Energy is also reporting a few dozen without power in the Stateline and Kingsbury Grade areas. The time of restoration ranges from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.