25th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day and National Public Lands Day with an hands-on restoration project from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Volunteers of all ages and skill level are invited to come pitch in on a project that will aid in preventing erodible soils and sediment from finding its way to the lake this winter season. Lunch is provided from noon-2 p.m. as a celebration after healing the land.
Project equipment and materials will be provided along with training and giveaways.
All volunteers should dress in sturdy clothing and bring a water bottle. To register, visit tfaforms.com/4957510.
