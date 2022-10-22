$28k in sick time overpay to former El Dorado County employee settled

El Dorado County has received some money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time.

The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.

In an email to the Mountain Democrat, county communications director Carla Hass reported that Usher has been cooperative in resolving the matter and has made the first required monthly payment. The county expects the full amount to be paid back per terms of the agreement.

Auditor-Controller Joe Harn noted Usher also agreed to pay the county a lump sum of $12,000 within 30 days of Sept. 8, and the county received that money on Friday, Oct. 21. Harn added that one monthly payment of $570 did come in.

Cutting Usher’s last paycheck in April 2021, Harn said his office did not catch the overpayment error.

Department heads are not paid sick leave if their tenure is short of five years, Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton previously told the Mountain Democrat. Usher came on board in July 2017 and left El Dorado County in February 2021

Current HR Director Joseph Carruesco notified Harn after finding the error.