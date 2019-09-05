2nd Adventure Van Expo at Homewood

The 2nd annual Adventure Van Expo is Saturday at Homewood.

If you go ... What: Adventure Van Expo When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 Where: Homewood Mountain Resort (5145 West Lake Blvd.) Tickets: Free Info: www.skihomewood.com

Anyone who likes to camp and take life on the road should venture over to Lake Tahoe’s West Shore this weekend for Homewood Mountain Resort’s 2nd annual Adventure Van Expo.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in the parking lot of the ski area in Homewood, California, 5145 West Lake Blvd.

The event showcases a wide variety of both custom and stock adventure vehicles, camping tents, roof top tents, racks, trailers and gear.

This is a can’t miss event for the modern nomadic traveler and will also be entertaining for those in the market or any outdoor enthusiast who is curious how life can be on the road.

The event is centered around vans, but there will be 4×4 rigs and more.

Guests can network with like minds and meet professional adventure builders and see their products on display and in demonstrations.

There is no overnight parking.

A few companies on the roster include: Adf Sprinters, Tepui, 4wheel camper, Johnson Custom Van Solutions, Aluminess, Havelock Wool, Tourig, Nomad Vanz, Momentum, Roambuilt, Hunter RMV, Glamper Van, Sportsmobile, Brutek and Battleborn.

There will be live music and food, beer and non-alcoholic drinks will be offered on the property.

No outside beverages will be allowed.