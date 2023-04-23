2nd annual SkyShow seeks support to sustainable celebrate Fourth of July (Opinion)

Michael Murphy



The Second Annual SkyShow in Lake Tahoe promises to bring the community together once again to celebrate the Fourth of July. It is an event that not only supports the vibrant economy of the Incline Village and Crystal Bay regions, but also provides a safe and sustainable way to enjoy the holiday.

The SkyShow was introduced in 2022 as a response to the devastating risk of wildfires in North Tahoe, and the need to create a more sustainable way to celebrate. With an estimated 19,500 fires caused by fireworks in 2018, it was imperative to find a way to celebrate without risking the safety of the land and community. Last year’s SkyShow was an overwhelming success, with more than 5,000 spectators witnessing the first and largest commercial drone show flown over Lake Tahoe.

This year’s event is even bigger and brighter, with a laser show, pre and post show logistics, and security provided by the NLTFPD, EMT, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and traffic control. It is also an important opportunity to bring the local residents and businesses together, as the only beach access in Incline Village is through private resident beaches.

However, without financial support from the business and residential communities, the SkyShow’s future is uncertain. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe is proud to partner with like-minded organizations including Travel North Tahoe Nevada, Incline Village General Improvement District, Incline Village Crystal Bay Association and the Tahoe Parasol Foundation. We are all dedicated to supporting the show this year, but in order for it to become an annual tradition, the community must come together to help fund the event.

The estimated budget for the event is approximately $150,000, and we are pleased to have received commitments from TNTNV and Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to the tune of approximately $75,000. This puts us halfway toward reaching our goal, and we are confident that with the support of the community, we will be able to reach our goal and make this year’s SkyShow the best July Fourth drone show celebration in the West. Residents can learn more about the SkyShow and how to support by visiting http://www.ivcbskyshow.org .

The SkyShow is an important step in the journey to reduce air pollution in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay communities. Through our unified support, we can ensure a safe, sustainable and memorable Fourth of July celebration for years to come.

Let’s keep the sky lit with lightscapes of red, white and blue this Fourth of July. By supporting the 2nd annual SkyShow in North Lake Tahoe, we can come together as a community to reduce air pollution and create a safe and sustainable event for our most vital asset — the land.

Michael Murphy is general manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe