2nd annual Tahoe Brewfest a success

The first iteration of Tahoe Brewfest in 2017 was such a big success that organizers had to move the event to a larger venue. That success appears to have carried over to the event's second year.

Hosted in the parking lot at Heavenly Mountain Resorts California Lodge on June 2, the second annual Tahoe Brewfest raised an estimated $60,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe, according to the club. More than 3,000 people turned out to sample beer from 34 breweries and enjoy other offerings, with some coming from as far as Chicago and Whistler, Canada.

"This truly is a community event, from the Breweries who are donating their beer, to our local vendors and sponsors," Nicole Marsel, event organizer, said in a press release. "There is something for everyone and we can't wait to make the event even bigger and better in 2019."

The club cited support from Deb Brown, founder of Cold Water Brewery and the original brainchild for the event, and Vail Resorts, which provided the venue through a grant, as critical to the event's success.

"The Vail team have been incredible, from granting us the location, to helping with permitting, right through the providing volunteers on the day," Jude Wood of the Boys and Girls Club said in the press release. "We could not have expanded the event without them and are so grateful for the support they give the Club and the community."