2nd annual OMNI Tahoe Yoga Festival expands to 2 days

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Jess Broyles and the OMNI Yoga team announced the expansion of its highly anticipated 2nd annual Tahoe Yoga Festival to a two day event.

Unfolding at OMNI on August 10 and transitioning to Heavenly Mountain Resort via Gondola on August 11, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Set against the backdrop of beautiful Lake Tahoe, this festival offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature, oneself and a vibrant wellness community making it an essential summer event. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Attendees can look forward to an enriching array of classes, workshops, and speaking engagements led by a mix of favorite local teachers and internationally renowned figures in the yoga and wellness community. This curated selection ensures a diverse range of offerings that cater to all levels and interests, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and variety.

Provided / OMNI

This year’s musical delights feature the return of Sol Rising alongside new additions to the lineup including local gem, DJ Justin Smaine, infusing the festival with a vibrant mix of beats that will resonate with the spirit of the event. Additionally, attendees can anticipate the presence of larger sponsors, valuable partners, and a bustling vendor market showcasing an array of local artisan goods. The festival continues to evolve as a holistic celebration of wellness, music, and community and is poised to firmly establish itself as a prominent player in the yoga festival arena.

“Yoga is not just about striking poses on a mat; it’s a transformative practice that can be integrated into everyday life,” says Broyles. “Our festival aims to break down the stereotypes surrounding yoga, making it enjoyable and accessible to everyone. We want attendees to leave not only with a sense of inner peace but with practical tools to enhance their overall well-being.”

Provided / OMNI

As a young festival, the OMNI Tahoe Yoga Festival stands as a testament to the power of community, music, and mindfulness in fostering positive change. In a world where wellness can often seem distant and exclusive, Jess Broyles, owner of OMNI Tahoe and the driving force behind the festival, is breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes with the 2nd annual OMNI Tahoe Yoga Festival.

For more information about the Tahoe Yoga Festival, purchasing tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or how to become a vendor, please visit: https://www.omnitahoe.com/tahoeyogafest .