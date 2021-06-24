2nd roundabout being planned for South Tahoe

Rendering of the possible roundabout at U.S. Highway 50 and Pioneer Trail. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents in the South Tahoe community of Meyers could see more traffic relieving attempts as El Dorado County plans a new roundabout at U.S. Highway 50 and Pioneer Trail.

A 2016 road safety study done by the Federal Highway Administration, Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, the county, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Meyers Community Foundation identified the intersection of US 50 and Pioneer Trail as being in need of safety upgrades.

“This project is related to safety and traffic efficiency,” said the county’s Deputy Director of Engineering John Kahling. “We can get more people through a roundabout than through a traffic light.”

The safety study showed that, “during peak summer periods, Meyers serves an estimated 300 pedestrians and bicyclists per day.” It added that the current 43 mph average speeds mean only one in 10 pedestrians or cyclists would survive a collision.

The study continued to state that as of 2016, “18 accidents occurred at, or within, the immediate vicinity of this intersection over a 5-year period … According to CHP, this is the highest accident location within the Meyers Road Safety Audit study area.”

Even though this project was on the county’s radar before the completion of the US 50/89 roundabout, their viewed success of that roundabout was encouraging.

Donaldo Palaroan, a civil engineer with El Dorado County who is working on the project, said the roundabout will help in terms of traffic and recreation. There are several bike and walk paths in Meyers that are disconnected.

“It will allow us to connect the disjointed non-motorized facilities,” Palaroan said.

The county received a $3 million Highway Safety Improvement Program grant through the state of California and received some matching funds from TRPA.

The project is still in its early stages.

According to Palaroan, they are working on completing the environmental review and planning report, which will need to be signed off on by Caltrans District 3.

Once the documents are approved, the county will begin a public comment period.

The project then will need to go to the county supervisors for approval.

If all goes well, Palaroan said they will likely break ground in the spring/summer of 2024.

In the meantime, Palaroan wants to hear from the community. His phone number and email, along with project details can be found at https://www.edcgov.us/government/dot/tahoeengineering/pages/meyerscoip.aspx .