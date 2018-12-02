2nd storm brings over 1 foot of snow to some Lake Tahoe resorts

Some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts are reporting over 1 foot of new snow following a second winter storm that ended Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 14 inches of new snow over the previous 24 hours and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 1 foot of new snow.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 9 inches of new snow in 24 hours, while Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 8 inches. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported 8-10 inches of new snow from the second storm.

The storm, which delivered the heaviest snowfall Saturday morning, capped a seven-day period that brought several feet of snow to South Shore resorts.

Seven-day snow totals as of Sunday morning

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: 3 feet, 10 inches

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: 3 feet, 9 inches

Sierra-at-Tahoe: 2 feet, 8 inches

Heavenly Mountain Resort: 2 feet, 2 inches

The storms have helped some resorts open additional terrain. Sierra-at-Tahoe, which kicked off the season Friday, is opening West Bowl for the season today.

Lake Tahoe will get a small break from the snow today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 31 degrees Sunday and 35 Monday, with lows of 21 and 28.

Incline Village will see a high of 29 degrees Sunday and 33 Monday, and lows of 24 and 27 degrees.

A chance of light snow will return Tuesday, according to the weather service.