2nd vaccine clinic for kids to be held Dec. 14 in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will host a second vaccination clinic next week for children where first and second does will be administered.
The clinic, for kids aged 5 to 11, will be held by appointment only from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the boys and girls club located at 1100 Lyons Avenue.
“Once again this is a partnership between the club, Barton Health and the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and couldn’t happen without the help and support of the incredible volunteers from Barton, the fire service and our community,” said Jude Wood, executive director of the boys and girls club. “We are so lucky and grateful for their time and energy.”
Interested parents can sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov/. Follow the prompts and choose “individual” even if bringing multiple children, and do not enter an access code, said a press release.
Vaccination is 100% voluntary and there is no vaccination requirement to attend the boys and girls club or local public schools.
Over 140 children were vaccinated at the first clinic and officials are hoping for a larger turnout with this second event.
Appointments are only being taken via https://myturn.ca.gov.
Masks are mandatory for both child and accompanying parent regardless of vaccination status. The club is simultaneously running their after-school program and are asking those receiving vaccines to not arrive until 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment.
People are advised to dress warm as there may be a short wait outside the building and to be ready to fill out additional paperwork.
“The best way to limit impact on our community and fight off the COVID-19 variations we are seeing is vaccination,” said Chris Proctor, Barton’s director of community benefit. “The Barton Hospital volunteers are delighted to give our free time at this very busy time of year to support our youth and help end this pandemic.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Storm about to hit Tahoe may ‘be remembered for years to come’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold, winter storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe Saturday night might be “remembered for years to come,” officials said Saturday morning.