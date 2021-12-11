2nd vaccine clinic for kids to be held Dec. 14 in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will host a second vaccination clinic next week for children where first and second does will be administered.

The clinic, for kids aged 5 to 11, will be held by appointment only from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the boys and girls club located at 1100 Lyons Avenue.

“Once again this is a partnership between the club, Barton Health and the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and couldn’t happen without the help and support of the incredible volunteers from Barton, the fire service and our community,” said Jude Wood, executive director of the boys and girls club. “We are so lucky and grateful for their time and energy.”

Interested parents can sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov/ . Follow the prompts and choose “individual” even if bringing multiple children, and do not enter an access code, said a press release.

Vaccination is 100% voluntary and there is no vaccination requirement to attend the boys and girls club or local public schools.





Over 140 children were vaccinated at the first clinic and officials are hoping for a larger turnout with this second event.

Appointments are only being taken via https://myturn.ca.gov .

Masks are mandatory for both child and accompanying parent regardless of vaccination status. The club is simultaneously running their after-school program and are asking those receiving vaccines to not arrive until 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment.

People are advised to dress warm as there may be a short wait outside the building and to be ready to fill out additional paperwork.

“The best way to limit impact on our community and fight off the COVID-19 variations we are seeing is vaccination,” said Chris Proctor, Barton’s director of community benefit. “The Barton Hospital volunteers are delighted to give our free time at this very busy time of year to support our youth and help end this pandemic.”