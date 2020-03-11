3.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Tahoe

Two earthquakes hit near Lake Tahoe early Wednesday morning and were reported by hundreds of people.

About 900 reported feeling a 3.7 magnitude quake that was centered about 10 miles north to northwest of Truckee and at a depth of about five miles, which the United States Geological Survey reported at 1:17 a.m.

Three hours later, USGS reported another quake, an aftershock in the same location that was 2.8 in magnitude and was recorded at a depth of about four miles.

No damage was apparent, but some residents reported their dogs were unsettled and barking during the event.