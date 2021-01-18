3 arrested for attempted home invasion robbery in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three suspects in a home invasion robbery attempt this weekend were arrested in South Lake Tahoe.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:34 a.m. Saturday to a report of a home invasion robbery that had just occurred at a residence in Meyers.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Palmberg said two suspects entered a residence and attempted to conduct a robbery while using violence.
A police report said the residents resisted and “there were physical conflicts” between the two or three residents and both suspects.
Officials said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third party.
Authorities broadcast a “Be On The Lookout” and the suspect vehicle was quickly located at 4:41 a.m. in the CVS parking lot on Lake Tahoe Blvd.
The suspects, Joshua Edde, 28, of Cameron Park, Andrew Perez, 33, and Gerald Perez, 53, both of South Lake Tahoe, were taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.
One of the suspects was treated for injuries he sustained during the physical altercation during the attempted robbery.
All the suspects were booked on attempted robbery and first degree burglary charges. Each charge carries a $100,000 bail. Two of the suspects, Edde and Gerald Perez, were booked for an additional enhancement of $45,000 due to being arrested while out on bail and possibly face longer sentences if found guilty.
